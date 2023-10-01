Race against time for Chandrayaan-3 mission: Is Vikram lander and Pragyan rover's fate sealed?
The Chandrayaan-3 mission marked a triumph, achieving a flawless soft landing on the lunar surface and fulfilling its scientific objectives. The rover and lander were initially designed to operate for just one lunar day, equivalent to two weeks on Earth.
The harsh lunar night, with temperatures plummeting below -200°C, posed a formidable challenge for the spacecraft. In a bid to extend their lifespan, ISRO decided to put them in "sleep mode", shutting down all instruments for the duration of the lunar night.
However, the lunar night has passed and both the lander and rover have not woken up. ISRO had earlier stated that both may remain as "India's lunar ambassador" if awakening attempts failed.
On September 22, when sunlight reached the lunar region, ISRO made a valiant attempt to reawaken the spacecraft, but it was met with failure. The clock continues to tick, with September 30 marking the return of the next lunar night.
That means, the chances of both ever waking up would be virtually zero and Chandrayaan-3 mission would be over.
With each passing second, as the odds grow dimmer, experts have shared pessimistic views about the chances of reawakening.
The reason why both Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover are not waking up is due to many components may not have endured the extreme nighttime temperatures.
Hope Amid Uncertainty: However, scientists are holding onto a glimmer of hope amidst uncertainty and estimate a 50% likelihood of the devices enduring the freezing conditions.
India's Lunar Achievement: The Pragyan rover confirmed the presence of essential elements such as sulphur, iron, oxygen, and more on the moon's surface, contributing to our understanding of Earth's celestial neighbour.
As time runs out, the world watches anxiously to see if the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover can be reawakened. Chandrayaan-3's mission is a testament to India's growing prowess in space exploration and its determination to unravel the mysteries of the moon.
