Rafael Nadal is the new brand ambassador of tech titan Infosys
Tennis ace Rafael Nadal has had a stellar career winning trophies almost from the moment he stepped on the court as a youngster.
This has mostly been attributed to his focus on excellence, perseverance through all kinds of hardship, hard work, and never-say-die spirit. Something that can be held in common with India's tech titan Infosys. And now, it has been announced that the Spaniard has been appointed as the new face of Infosys.
Infosys has announced a three-year partnership with Rafael Nadal, onboarding the global tennis star as the ambassador for the brand and Infosys' Digital Innovation. And this is not a deal just about making ads, it has a much deeper slant as the duo will also be working on an AI project.
This is Nadal's first-ever collaboration with a digital services company. And notably, Infosys and Nadal's coaching team are developing an AI-powered match analysis tool, it was revealed in a company statement.
This personalised AI tool will be available in real time to Nadal's coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches, when he is back on tour, along with historical data from his earlier matches, the Bengaluru-headquartered company revealed.
"Infosys onboards tennis icon Rafael Nadal as ambassador for the brand and Infosys' Digital Innovation," Infosys announced.
According to Infosys, Nadal is a perfect embodiment of what it takes individuals or business leaders to evolve and continually navigate their next.
"I'm very happy to work closely with Infosys, as they work to not only evolve the experience of tennis to the times, but also empower people in our communities to be part of a brighter future," Nadal said.
"I love the way Infosys has brought its digital expertise across industries to the global tennis ecosystem." he added.
Salil Parekh, CEO and MD welcome NADAL and said that it is an honour to welcome Nadal, one of the world's most respected champion athletes and humanitarians.
"He is someone who personifies the spirit of always evolving, never giving up, utmost dedication and determination to give the very best in every situation," Parekh said.