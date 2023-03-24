Rare Flipkart deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut to 42249 from whopping 101999
The latest Flipkart deal gives you a golden opportunity to buy the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at a much cheaper rate. Learn how to secure the best price now.
If the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series seems expensive, don't worry, as the previous year's Galaxy S22 series is still available and that too at a much lower price point. (HT Tech)
Flipkart has rolled out a discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, allowing you to save a substantial amount on this premium phone.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a retail price of Rs. 101999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
However, you can now get it with a whopping discount of Rs. 32000 on Flipkart.
This means you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for just Rs. 69999 without any concerns about bank offers or exchange deals.
Moreover, you can get additional discounts, including bank offers, specific card offers, and exchange deals.
For instance, you can get an extra Rs. 750 off on Axis Bank Credit Card and Citi credit cards.
On top of these offers, if you have an old smartphone to trade-in, you can get a whopping discount of up to Rs. 27000.
By taking advantage of the price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal, you can buy the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for just Rs. 42249.