RARE hybrid solar eclipse not in your location? Watch it LIVE tomorrow THIS way; check date, time
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here is a great chance to watch the rare hybrid solar eclipse online. Check out the date and time when it happens.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
On 20th April, which is tomorrow, the world is going to witness the first solar eclipse of 2023.
Photo Credit: PTI
Astronauts have named the upcoming solar eclipse a hybrid solar eclipse.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The 20th April rare solar eclipse is a mix of the total solar eclipse and the annular (ring-shaped) eclipse.
Photo Credit: PTI
The hybrid solar eclipse will be visible from South Pacific, Western Australia, East Timor, and eastern Indonesia, as per reports.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The hybrid eclipse will start at 9:36 PM EDT on April 19 (7:06 AM IST, 0136 GMT on April 20) and will end at 2:59 AM EDT (12:29 PM IST, 0659 GMT) on April 20.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Importantly, the hybrid solar eclipse will not be visible from India or the USA.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Although you can’t see it with the naked eye, still you can take a look at it live online.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This rare hybrid solar eclipse will be broadcast by multiple webcasts and live streams from where you can watch it for free.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
click here
You can watch it on TimeAndDate.com which will be hosting a livestream on its YouTube channel starting at 9:30 PM EDT on April 19 (0130 GMT, 7:00 AM IST on April 20). You can watch it here.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
click here
While the other platform hosting it is The Gravity Discovery Centre and Observatory in Australia hosting the event on its YouTube channel beginning at 10 PM EDT on April 19 (0200 GMT, 7:30 AM IST on April 20). You can watch it here.