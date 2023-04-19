RARE hybrid solar eclipse not in your location? Watch it LIVE tomorrow THIS way; check date, time

Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 19, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Here is a great chance to watch the rare hybrid solar eclipse online. Check out the date and time when it happens. 

On 20th April, which is tomorrow, the world is going to witness the first solar eclipse of 2023.

Astronauts have named the upcoming solar eclipse a hybrid solar eclipse.

The 20th April rare solar eclipse is a mix of the total solar eclipse and the annular (ring-shaped) eclipse.

The hybrid solar eclipse will be visible from South Pacific, Western Australia, East Timor, and eastern Indonesia, as per reports.

 The hybrid eclipse will start at 9:36 PM EDT on April 19 (7:06 AM IST, 0136 GMT on April 20) and will end at 2:59 AM EDT (12:29 PM IST, 0659 GMT) on April 20.

Importantly, the hybrid solar eclipse will not be visible from India or the USA.

 Although you can’t see it with the naked eye, still you can take a look at it live online.

This rare hybrid solar eclipse will be broadcast by multiple webcasts and live streams from where you can watch it for free.

You can watch it on TimeAndDate.com which will be hosting a livestream on its YouTube channel starting at 9:30 PM EDT on April 19 (0130 GMT, 7:00 AM IST on April 20). You can watch it here.

While the other platform hosting it is The Gravity Discovery Centre and Observatory in Australia hosting the event on its YouTube channel beginning at 10 PM EDT on April 19 (0200 GMT, 7:30 AM IST on April 20). You can watch it here.

