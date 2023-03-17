Rare solar storm just shook the Earth! THIS is what happened
Something big and unusual happened a few days back on the far side of the Sun that sparked a solar storm, which had a massive impact on Earth. Know what had happened. (Unsplash)
Following the Sun throwing out a powerful coronal mass ejection (CME), Earth was impacted by a powerful solar storm on March 15. (Pixabay)
The most unusual part is that the explosion was on the far side of the Sun, which very rarely impacts Earth. But this time, it happened! (Pixabay)
The reason why it managed to hit Earth was that the CME particles were travelling at a blistering speed of 3000 km/sec, allowing them to catch the planet before it sailed out of harm's way. (Pixabay)
The terror did not end there! The impact was so severe that both ends of the Earth faced its consequences. (Pixabay)
Spaceweather.com confirmed that “CME struck Earth's magnetic field yesterday, March 15th. The impact was so strong, it sparked auroras over both ends of our planet.” (Unsplash)
Also, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has confirmed that G2-Storm levels were briefly reached on 15 March, 2023, at 1:59 am EDT. (Pixabay)
It further added that the sudden impulse escalated geomagnetic responses and G2 storm levels were reached a few hours later. (NASA)
The solar impact can disrupt wireless communications and GPS services, causing trouble for airlines, mariners, ham radio controllers and drone operators. (NASA)
Not just that, the solar storm can delay flights and disrupt any important information that is shared through these low frequency channels. (NASA)
Also, if the solar storm is powerful enough, it can knock out the power grids and mobile phone connectivity around the world. (NASA)