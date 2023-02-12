Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola edition launched at Rs. 20999
The Coca-Cola edition has the same specifications as the standard Realme 10 Pro launched earlier in India in December, except for the design and new theme which matches the Coca-Cola aesthetics. For example, you can choose icons and an official Coca-Cola ringtone. (realme)
The newly launched Coca Cola edition comes with the Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5000mAh capacity battery with support for 33W wired charging out-of-the-box. (realme)
It features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (Realme)
The new addition promises excellent photography with a 108MP rear camera sensor along with a 2MP portrait sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie sensor. (@stufflisting / Twitter)
Even the dual-camera setup is outlined in red colour, while the left side has a black colour tone. (@stufflisting / Twitter)
The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is packaged in a special set that includes the charger and cable, along with some special gifts to celebrate the collaboration between the two brands.(@ishanagarwal24/Twitter)
The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is priced at Rs. 20999 in India for the 8GB RAM option. (realme)
The original Realme 10 Pro has a starting price of Rs. 18999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. After this, the first sale will begin on 14th February at 12:00 PM. (@RobinJ07/Twitter)