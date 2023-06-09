Realme 11 Pro+ priced at Rs. 27999; check top alternatives too
Realme unveiled the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G in India on Thursday, making it available for purchase from June 16th through both their retail stores and online platforms.
Display: The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G's 6.7-inch super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate is a joy to watch content on, even under direct sunlight - the display remains clear and vibrant, perfect for binge-watching.
Performance: Equipped with the powerful Mediatek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G effortlessly handles everyday tasks such as browsing, texting, calling, and multitasking.
Battery: Realme has made significant improvements in the battery and charging capabilities of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G.
The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and comes with a 100W SuperVOOC charger, providing remarkable charging speeds. You can charge your phone from 1% to 100% in just 26 minutes.
Camera: Now the biggest highlight of the phone. Capture stunning photos with the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G's 200 MP superOIS triple camera setup, which includes 4x In-sensor-zoom technology. Whether in daylight or low-light conditions, these cameras deliver detailed, high-contrast images with accurate colour reproduction.
Price: The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is available in two variants. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant start at Rs. 27999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29999.
The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G showcases impressive features and notable specifications. However, if you're exploring other options in this price range, consider checking out the Motorola Edge 40, iQOO Neo 7 5G, and Samsung Galaxy F54 5G.