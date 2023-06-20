realme 11 Pro Series 5G sells over 200K units during the first sale
realme had recently launched two new smartphones in the market.
realme recently unveiled the realme 11 Pro Series 5G - with two models – realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G.
realme 11 Pro Series 5G witnessed a massive response during its first sale with 200K units sold till 18 June, 12 pm.
Both the newly launched realme models sport some amazing features.
The realme 11 Pro+ 5G offers a powerful camera system, a high-refresh-rate display, impressive performance, a premium design, and advanced charging capabilities.
The smartphone features the world's first 200 MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), SuperZoom, and a 32 MP Sony selfie camera.
The smartphone supports 100W SuperVOOC charging technology, which is combined with a 5000mAh battery.
Another smartphone launched by realme the realme 11 Pro 5G has a 5000mAh battery.
It features the flagship-level 120 Hz curved vision display.
The smartphone houses a Dimensity 7050 5G chip that ensures smooth performance.
The realme 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a 100 MP camera with OIS ProLight technology.