Realme 11 Pro: Specs to features, here is all you need to know about this mid-range smartphone
Realme 11 Pro was launched in the mid-range segment and is priced at Rs. 21,999 (128GB variant).
Realme 11 Pro is available in Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black colors; it touts a vegan leather.
Realme 11 Pro has a 6.7-inch curved vision display, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate for immersive viewing.
Realme 11 Pro has a dual camera setup, 100MP OIS ProLight + 2MP portrait; 16MP selfie camera and various photography modes.
Realme 11 Pro packs a 5000mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging; it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset.
Realme 11 Pro supports 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G networks; realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.