Realme launches its slimmest smartphone ever, realme narzo N53
Narzo N53 has an ultra-slim 7.49mm body and 33W charging. narzo N53 price starts at Rs. 8,999
Among the other highlights of the phone that realme is touting are 33W SuperVOOC charging, 50MP AI camera, and 5000 mAh battery.
It offers storage of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, respectively with upto 12GB dynamic RAM and a 90 Hz display.e
realme narzo N53 will be available in two colors - Feather Gold & Feather Black; two variants - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, which will be priced at INR 8,999 and INR 10,999 respectively.
realme narzo N53 comes equipped with the Mini Capsule, which provides users with three essential features.
The phone is powered by Unisoc T612 Chipset.
The special narzo N53 sale will go live on 22nd May, from 2 PM - 4 PM and the First Sale will start on 24th May, 12 noon onwards on Amazon.in and realme.com, where you can save up to INR 1000.