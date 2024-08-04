Red Dead Redemption 2 adds new animals to single player mode with free mod for PC players
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Aug 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games has released a substantial amount of new content for Red Dead Redemption 2's single-player mode. Players can now download this new content for free.
Despite the updates, Rockstar Games has shifted its focus away from Red Dead Redemption 2’s single-player, concentrating more on GTA 5’s Online mode.
Although Red Dead Redemption 2 has not received a new-generation update, modders have stepped in to enhance the game and introduce new features.
A new free mod for PC players adds animals from the Online mode to the single-player experience. This includes various animals previously exclusive to online play.
The mod includes animals like wolves, bears, and bison that were not available in the single-player mode. These animals are now available for hunting.
PlayRedThenStayDead, the modder responsible for this update, has also worked on several other mods to restore cut content from the game.
To use this mod, players must download separate mods for each animal type. These mods are compatible with each other and other existing mods.
In addition to this mod, there are numerous other mods available that either enhance the game or add new content. Notable mods include graphical upgrades and skips for the story mode’s opening chapter.