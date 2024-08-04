Red Dead Redemption 2 adds new animals to single player mode with free mod for PC players

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has released a substantial amount of new content for Red Dead Redemption 2's single-player mode. Players can now download this new content for free.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Despite the updates, Rockstar Games has shifted its focus away from Red Dead Redemption 2’s single-player, concentrating more on GTA 5’s Online mode.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Although Red Dead Redemption 2 has not received a new-generation update, modders have stepped in to enhance the game and introduce new features.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

A new free mod for PC players adds animals from the Online mode to the single-player experience. This includes various animals previously exclusive to online play.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The mod includes animals like wolves, bears, and bison that were not available in the single-player mode. These animals are now available for hunting.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

PlayRedThenStayDead, the modder responsible for this update, has also worked on several other mods to restore cut content from the game.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

To use this mod, players must download separate mods for each animal type. These mods are compatible with each other and other existing mods.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

In addition to this mod, there are numerous other mods available that either enhance the game or add new content. Notable mods include graphical upgrades and skips for the story mode’s opening chapter.

Check related web stories:
Red Dead Redemption 2 inspires new book exploring history behind the game’s wild west setting
Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover hidden trick to remove scope from sniper rifles- Details
Red Dead Redemption fan finds rare PowerStation magazine with classic game guide in sale
Red Dead Redemption 2 now free to download for PC players with stunning 60fps 4K graphics
View more