Red Dead Redemption 2: Boost PC performance with these 7 essential optimization tips
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 remains one of the most visually impressive games since its 2018 console release and 2019 PC launch. Despite its beauty, it demands significant performance, particularly on older hardware.
Balancing quality and performance in RDR2 can be challenging. To improve your experience, consider adjusting settings to enhance frame rates without sacrificing too much visual detail.
Start by lowering the reflection quality. Reflections in RDR2 can be demanding, especially in towns. Reducing this setting to medium can boost performance with minimal impact on visuals.
Combine DSR with DLSS for improved visuals. Players with mid to high-end Nvidia cards can use this method to enhance image sharpness. Set DSR to 2.25X and smoothness to 50% for better results.
Reduce water physics quality to maintain smoother performance. While water effects are less intricate at lower settings, this adjustment helps avoid significant frame rate drops near water bodies.
Adjust your Windows power plan for optimal gaming. Using the balanced power plan prevents performance issues related to power-saving or high-performance modes, ensuring stable FPS.
Explore the DLSSTweaks mod for enhanced graphics. Available on Nexus.com, this mod adds useful tweaks and enables DLAA, improving image quality at resolutions below 4K.
DLSS ultra-quality setting, normally hidden, becomes accessible with the DLSSTweaks mod. It offers superior image quality but can impact FPS, so use it alongside other performance-saving methods.
Apply these adjustments to optimise Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC. Fine-tuning settings and using mods can significantly improve performance while preserving the game’s impressive visual quality.