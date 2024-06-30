Red Dead Redemption 2 fans delight as Rockstar unveils exclusive game merchandise at museum exhibit
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar's Merchandise: Rockstar Games, known for iconic titles like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, surprises fans with a rare showcase of exclusive merchandise.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
In collaboration with Game On, an exhibition at the Museum of Scotland, Rockstar Games unveils never-before-seen items from its beloved franchises.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Explore artefacts from Red Dead Redemption 2, including a deck of playing cards and iconic in-game catalogues.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Dive into the world of Grand Theft Auto with artefacts like a statue of Claude from GTA III, a baseball bat from GTA III, and a skateboard from GTA: San Andreas.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Key Attractions: Witness the Statue of Happiness and the 'Key to the City' from GTA 4, among other exciting displays.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Visit the Game On exhibition in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 29 to November 3 to experience these gaming treasures firsthand.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar's Legacy: Founded in Scotland, Rockstar Games continues to shape the gaming industry with its innovation and iconic franchises.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
While fans anticipate GTA 6, Rockstar hints at future Red Dead Redemption instalments, promising more thrilling adventures.
