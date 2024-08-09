Red Dead Redemption 2: Find and hunt all legendary animals with these essential tips
Published Aug 09, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 features a survival aspect with fishing and hunting. Players encounter several Legendary Animals, which are rare and challenging to find.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
These Legendary Animals drop valuable hides and pelts. Finding all of them requires patience and strategy. Here’s where to locate each Legendary Animal in the game.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Legendary Animals are difficult to defeat. Players need to use their weapons effectively to secure perfect hides. Proper weapon use is essential for crafting top gear at the Trapper.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Legendary Alligator resides in Lemoyne, specifically on the western shore of Lagras Lake, south of the lake’s main body.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
To find the Legendary Beaver, head to Hanover, west of the Van Horn Trading Post. Look for it on the northern shore of a pond south of the Elysian Pool.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
In Ambarino, the Legendary Grizzly Bear lives in Grizzlies East. It is situated just north and west of O'Creagh's Run.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Seek the Legendary Boar in New Hanover, specifically in Bluewater Marsh on the east side of the Kamassa River.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Legendary Fox can be located in Scarlett, western Lemoyne, near Mattock Pond, north of Rhodes.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Legendary Panther, named Giaguaro, is found in Lemoyne, south of Rhodes at Bolger Blade. This animal spawns after completing nine Master Hunter Challenges.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
To encounter the Legendary Wolf, travel to central Ambarino. Look for it north of the Dakota River around Cotorra Springs.
