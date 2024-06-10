Red Dead Redemption 2 gets a Stardew Valley twist with new 'SafeFarm' mod – Download now
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 10, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stardew Valley are beloved games, each for different reasons. They differ in size, budget, and genre, but what if we could blend the best of both?
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games is critically acclaimed with a Metacritic score of 97. Known for its immersive story, intriguing characters, and gunslinging combat, it's a delight for Wild West fans.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Violent Encounter: Early in the game, Arthur saves gang member Javier from an attack by a local named Tommy in the town of Valentine.
Photo Credit: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley, developed by ConcernedApe and released in 2016, is an indie favourite. Praised for its relaxing farm sim experience, it continues to receive new content and holds a Metacritic score of 89.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
While Red Dead Redemption 2 lacks the farming sim lifestyle, and Stardew Valley lacks high-octane action, a modder has combined these elements. Enter the mod ‘SafeFarm’ by Tainaandrei1, available for free on Nexusmods.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The ‘SafeFarm’ mod doesn't allow full farming but gives Arthur Morgan a charming home. It includes a horse stable and many pots and plants, making it a cozy retreat.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The house is located near Mattock Pond, marked on the Nexusmods page. However, to make this home your own, you must kill the homeowner and his dog, which can be a dealbreaker for some.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now but this mod is exclusive to the PC version. Stardew Valley can be played on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Download the SafeFarm mod to blend the thrilling action of Red Dead Redemption 2 with the relaxing farm life of Stardew Valley. Enjoy a unique gaming experience that combines the best of both worlds.