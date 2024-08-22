Red Dead Redemption 2: How to get unlimited in game money, treasures and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Discover how to get unlimited money in Red Dead Redemption 2 using cheats. This method lets you fill your pockets without any in-game consequences.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
To activate the cheat, pause the game and navigate to the settings menu. This step is crucial to access the necessary options.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Press the Triangle button on PlayStation or the Y button on Xbox to open the Cheats menu. Then, press the button again to bring up the on-screen keyboard.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Type "Greed is now a virtue" into the keyboard and confirm it by pressing R2 on PlayStation or Menu on Xbox.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
If successful, an on-screen prompt will confirm the cheat's activation. You'll return to the Cheats menu afterward.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Look for the "Add $500" option in the Cheats menu. Activate it by pressing X on PlayStation or A on Xbox.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
You can activate the cheat repeatedly to accumulate unlimited cash in the game. Enjoy the financial freedom it provides.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Once done, end your session. On your next login, your game will revert to normal with saving and Trophy support restored.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Remember, using cheats locks Trophies and Achievements, but it’s a fun way to explore the game without limitations.
