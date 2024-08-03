Red Dead Redemption 2 inspires new book exploring history behind the game’s wild west setting
Published Aug 03, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 reimagines the American frontier of the late 1800s. Players immerse themselves in a historical world filled with adventure and challenge.
This September, a new release will delve deeper into the history behind the game. Tore C. Olsson's book, "Red Dead’s History: A Video Game, an Obsession, and America's Violent Past," expands on the game’s historical context.
The book will be available on September 20. It explores the historical events depicted in both Red Dead Redemption titles, revealing the real stories behind the fictionalized world.
Olsson, an American history professor, used the games to teach his students about U.S. history. His novel combines his teachings with the game's narratives.
"Red Dead’s History" examines American violence from 1870 to 1920. It highlights how capitalism and racial disputes often fueled conflicts, beyond the game's portrayal of bank robberies and poker games.
The novel provides additional context to the brutal and gritty world shown in the game. It covers areas from the West to the Deep South and Appalachia.
Olsson’s book aims to bring more depth to the historical backdrop of Red Dead Redemption 2. It sheds light on aspects of American history that the game only briefly touches upon.
Pre-order "Red Dead’s History" now on Amazon or at major bookstores. This book offers new insights for fans of both history and the Red Dead Redemption series.