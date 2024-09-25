Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for Free download, but time is running out
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 25, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games, known for producing iconic titles, continues to draw attention with its major releases. GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 have earned their place among the most popular games.
Both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 have gained widespread praise, but their post-launch support has been quite different. GTA Online has remained consistently updated, while Red Dead Online has seen less attention.
Two years ago, Rockstar announced that Red Dead Online would no longer receive major updates. Instead, the development team shifted their focus to working on the much-anticipated GTA 6.
Although Red Dead Online still receives minor support, these updates are small. Players can expect cosmetic changes or occasional XP boosts, but larger content updates are no longer a priority.
Despite the scaled-back support, a new Red Dead Online update has been released. Players now have the opportunity to earn special cosmetic items by completing specific tasks.
Catching three bounties in Red Dead Online before the end of September will reward players with a ‘brown Boutell Hat’. It’s a simple cosmetic addition that regular players might appreciate.
Limited Time to Earn Rewards: Players have until 30 September to claim this latest reward. The bounty missions offer players a chance to add something unique to their outfits before the deadline passes.
After completing the bounty missions, players can expect to receive their rewards within 72 hours. This ensures that players won’t have to wait long to enjoy their earned items.
In early October, Rockstar will release more details about upcoming updates. This will include new bounty missions, XP boosts, and community-inspired outfits for Red Dead Online fans.