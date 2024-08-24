Red Dead Redemption 2 mod transforms Arthur Morgan’s fate with luxurious penthouse before tragic end
Published Aug 24, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 players can now offer Arthur Morgan a new lifestyle through a new mod.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Arthur Morgan faced numerous hardships, including an orphaned childhood and a gang initiation at a young age.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
He suffered from tuberculosis, betrayal by his mentor, and a tragic death after around 20 years of a tough life.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Players have formed a strong connection with Arthur, making his story's sad ending particularly impactful.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
A new mod allows players to enhance Arthur's life before his death by providing him a luxurious penthouse.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The mod, "Arthur's Private Luxury Penthouse In Saint Denis," comes from modder Saxen123 and offers a significant upgrade.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
A video by Saxen123 showcases and guides players on installing the mod, though it requires the Rampage mod first.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The penthouse is situated in Saint Denis’s Chinatown district, located in an otherwise unused part of the building.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The mod includes a bed, changing area, safe, and a balcony, with plans to pair it with another mod for a happier experience for Sadie Adler.
