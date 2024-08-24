Red Dead Redemption 2 mod transforms Arthur Morgan’s fate with luxurious penthouse before tragic end

Red Dead Redemption 2 players can now offer Arthur Morgan a new lifestyle through a new mod.

Arthur Morgan faced numerous hardships, including an orphaned childhood and a gang initiation at a young age.

He suffered from tuberculosis, betrayal by his mentor, and a tragic death after around 20 years of a tough life.

Players have formed a strong connection with Arthur, making his story's sad ending particularly impactful.

A new mod allows players to enhance Arthur's life before his death by providing him a luxurious penthouse.

The mod, "Arthur's Private Luxury Penthouse In Saint Denis," comes from modder Saxen123 and offers a significant upgrade.

A video by Saxen123 showcases and guides players on installing the mod, though it requires the Rampage mod first.

The penthouse is situated in Saint Denis’s Chinatown district, located in an otherwise unused part of the building.

The mod includes a bed, changing area, safe, and a balcony, with plans to pair it with another mod for a happier experience for Sadie Adler.

