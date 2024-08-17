Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and outfit upgrades until end of August
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 17, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Get ready for free downloads of Red Dead Redemption 2 this August. These offers provide a chance to enhance your game experience.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The free downloads will be available until the end of August. This is your opportunity to upgrade your Red Dead Redemption 2 playthrough.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
If you’re revisiting the game, you might have noticed a setting change that can make it feel like a new experience.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Take advantage of these free upgrades to further improve your gameplay. The downloads offer additional content at no cost.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
If you don’t see the downloads available, you can find them in the Wheeler, Rawson, and Co. Catalogue. The content remains free of charge.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The outfit included in the download features: Barras Vest, Worsted Coat (Male)/Classic Frock Coat (Female), and more.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The download also includes: Everyday Shirt (Male)/Iniesta Shirtwaist (Female), Ascot Tie, Tuxedo Pants (Male)/Bandito Pants (Female), and Cavalry Boots (Male)/Lumber Boots (Female).
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Dress your RDR2 character in style and make the most of these free additions while they are available.
Check related web stories:
GTA Online launches nightclub bonuses, discounts, and 3X rewards for community series until August 21
GTA 6 with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika and other B’wood stars, imagined by AI
GTA 6 may exclusively launch on PS5 Pro? 5 Reasons why it could happen
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 among big games that faced major leaks before official release
View more