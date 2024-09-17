Red Dead Redemption 2 player finds secret NPC in snow after 300 hours of gameplay
Published Sep 17, 2024
A Red Dead Redemption 2 player has uncovered a significant secret in the game’s early regions. This discovery follows over 300 hours of gameplay.
The secret involves a deceased NPC found buried under snow. The NPC is clutching a gun, and resembles John Marston, a key character in the game.
The find was revealed by Reddit user Rude-Ad-7224. Despite extensive playtime, this was their first encounter with this particular secret.
Veteran players suggest exploring random corpse icons on the map. This often leads to unexpected discoveries, though some encounters can be dangerous.
TheOverlook237, another player, advises to always investigate these icons. While risks like Night Folk exist, the rewards can be worthwhile.
Requiesce_en_pace shared their excitement about hidden elements in the game. The variety of secrets continues to surprise long-time players.
For those less inclined to explore, now might be the time to start. Exploring could reveal both hidden corpses and valuable items.
If you’re replaying the game, delve deeper into snowy areas. You might uncover more secrets that add a new dimension to your gameplay experience.
