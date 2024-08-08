Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover hidden features after hours of gameplay
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 players recently uncovered a hidden travel function that many wish they had known about sooner.
The new discovery adds to the list of revelations from Rockstar’s Wild West game, which continues to captivate players.
Despite hours spent exploring, many players missed this feature, which could have simplified their gameplay experience.
Players can now groom their horse while remaining in the saddle, a detail some only learned after over 100 hours of play.
Another revealed feature allows players to choose which side of the horse to dismount from, discovered after many additional hours of play.
These functions, while not essential, make the game slightly more convenient for players like Arthur.
Other hidden elements in the game, such as a mysterious vampire, continue to surprise players and add to the game's intrigue.
The search for secrets in Red Dead Redemption 2 continues, with players eager to unravel more of the game’s mysteries.
