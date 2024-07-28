Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover hidden trick to remove scope from sniper rifles- Details
Published Jul 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 players recently discovered a secret sniper rifle trick that many have missed. This hidden feature has sparked excitement within the gaming community.
The game’s weapon modification system, accessed at the local gunsmith, allows players to remove the scope from their sniper rifles. This unintended feature essentially transforms snipers into bolt-action rifles.
A Reddit user, goopgoop221, shared the steps to perform this glitch. Players need to visit a gunsmith, equip a sniper, holster it on their horse, and then customise the rifle inside the gunsmith shop.
Following these steps involves adding a new scope, equipping the rifle, returning to the horse, and equipping the holstered rifle. The scope should then disappear from the sniper rifle.
While this trick doesn’t offer a gameplay advantage, it adds a unique twist to the game. Many players enjoy discovering such hidden features.
Red Dead Redemption 2 has a history of interesting glitches. One player experienced a spooky blood moon, and another encountered an NPC demon while exploring.
These unexpected events highlight the game's depth and complexity, keeping players engaged and curious even years after its release.
Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to surprise and entertain players, proving its lasting appeal in the gaming world.