Red Dead Redemption 2 players find hidden cliff face and mysterious secret after 700 hours
Published Aug 23, 2024
Red Dead Redemption 2 players have discovered a hidden detail in the game. A face is carved into a cliff in the Ambarino region.
This mysterious cliff carving adds to the many open-world secrets players can find in the game. The purpose and identity of the face remain unclear.
A Reddit user, after 700 hours of gameplay, shared a photo of this cliff face, revealing it as a new find for them.
Commenters noted that revisiting the cliff later might show the carving in a deteriorated state. The reason for this modification remains unknown.
Players can also discover the body of the artist who created the carving, along with a note suggesting the face represents his estranged wife.
The artist's motivation remains a mystery. It’s unclear if the carving was a gesture of love or an act of anger.
For those missing such details, exploring off the main roads in the game often reveals hidden structures and secrets.
Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to offer new discoveries, even years after its release, maintaining its status as a leading open-world game.
