Red Dead Redemption 2 players urged to claim freebies in 36 hours during limited time event
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 players have only 36 hours to claim a free download. The popular game, released in 2018, remains highly immersive on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games, known for its successful GTA series, offers freebies with Red Dead Redemption 2. Players must act quickly to take advantage of this limited-time offer.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Despite its release six years ago, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains visually stunning. However, there's no indication of a new-gen port or update from Rockstar Games.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Online, the multiplayer component of Red Dead Redemption 2, struggled to match the financial success of GTA Online, despite Rockstar's efforts.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
One reason for Red Dead Online's lower success was the lack of large expansion updates, which are regularly provided in GTA Online, limiting the game's potential
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Despite this, Red Dead Online continues to receive content updates. Players can still enjoy the game, though expectations should be managed compared to GTA Online.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
This month, Rockstar Games launched the 'Collector Bonuses' event for Red Dead Online, offering players 3x XP, free DLC, and discounts on in-game items.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
By completing event objectives, players can earn a 40% discount on a Collector Role Item, plus various rewards throughout August and early September.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Additional rewards include a Bluewater Marsh Treasure Map, a Black Gat Hat, and a light grey Carbow Double Bandolier, available on specific dates.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Players who complete three consecutive Collector Daily Challenges can receive a black Macbay Jacket and an American Wild Flowers Collector’s Map before 2 September 2024.
Check related web stories:
Red Dead Redemption 2: Find and hunt all legendary animals with these essential tips
Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover hidden features after hours of gameplay
Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free rewards; Find collectibles before August 12 to claim it
7 key tips to master Red Dead Online: From character creation to specialist roles
View more