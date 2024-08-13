Red Dead Redemption leak on PSN hints at upcoming PC release with basic enhancements- All details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rumours of “Red Dead Redemption” arriving on PC have circulated widely. A recent leak might confirm the news.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Wario64 spotted a PlayStation Store page describing the game. It details John Marston's quest across the American West and Mexico.
Read More
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The description includes “Undead Nightmare”, a horror expansion turning the game world into a fight for survival against zombies.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The page mentions updates for PC, including higher resolutions, frame rates, and support for multiple displays and surround sound.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Near-Death Experience: Arthur's attack is so intense that Tommy almost dies, only surviving due to an interruption.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Interestingly, the product page lists PS4 as the platform and August 17, 2023 as the release date, which matches the PS4 launch.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Despite this, the description clearly suggests that “Red Dead Redemption” is coming to PC soon.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The game appears to be a simple port, not a major remaster. It does not use the RDR2 engine and has minimal enhancements.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
While the PC version may be basic, modders could enhance the game further. The announcement is a significant development for PC gamers.
Check related web stories:
Red Dead Redemption 2 players urged to claim freebies in 36 hours during limited time event
Red Dead Redemption 2: Find and hunt all legendary animals with these essential tips
Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover hidden features after hours of gameplay
Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free rewards; Find collectibles before August 12 to claim it
View more