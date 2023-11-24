Registered for JEE main 2024 session 1? Check out these 4 apps to do exceptionally well
Photo Credit: Pixabay
If you haven’t registered yet for JEE main 2024, then hurry up. The last date of registration for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 is on November 30.
Photo Credit: Pexels
You can register for JEE main 2024 session 1 at the official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in. Now, check out these 4 apps to prepare for the exam in order to to do exceptionally well:
Photo Credit: Pexels
Testbook app: This app provides various courses for JEE main 2024 and that too at reasonable prices.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Testbook app offers study material that helps to understand the exam pattern, including subject-specific notes and various practice and reading materials in downloadable PDF format.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unacademy: With this app, you can get various live lectures, study materials, and physical notes.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With the Unacademy app, you can choose from a range of courses designed to cater to your specific needs and improve your performance, particularly in your weaker subjects.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Allen Digital app: with this app, you can access daily interactives with various learning techniques to prepare for JEE Mains 2024.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Allen Digital app also offers personalized study tools, weekly self-study plans, and self-improvement strategies to excel in your exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Vedantu: This app provides interactive live classes and recorded lectures by expert lecturers for JEE Main 2024.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
The Vedantu app provides access to a variety of sample papers in PDF format, revision notes, and mock test series to help you with regular practice.