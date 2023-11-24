Registered for JEE main 2024 session 1? Check out these 4 apps to do exceptionally well

Published Nov 24, 2023
 If you haven’t registered yet for JEE main 2024, then hurry up. The last date of registration for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 is on November 30.

You can register for JEE main 2024 session 1 at the official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in. Now, check out these 4 apps to prepare for the exam in order to to do exceptionally well:

Testbook app: This app provides various courses for JEE main 2024 and that too at reasonable prices.

The Testbook app offers study material that helps to understand the exam pattern, including subject-specific notes and various practice and reading materials in downloadable PDF format. 

Unacademy: With this app, you can get various live lectures, study materials, and physical notes.

With the Unacademy app, you can choose from a range of courses designed to cater to your specific needs and improve your performance, particularly in your weaker subjects.

Allen Digital app: with this app, you can access daily interactives with various learning techniques to prepare for JEE Mains 2024.

Allen Digital app also offers personalized study tools, weekly self-study plans, and self-improvement strategies to excel in your exam.

Vedantu: This app provides interactive live classes and recorded lectures by expert lecturers for JEE Main 2024.

The Vedantu app provides access to a variety of sample papers in PDF format, revision notes, and mock test series to help you with regular practice.

