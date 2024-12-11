Reliance Jio launches new year welcome plan 2025: Get unlimited 5G data, partner coupons, and more
Published Dec 11, 2024
Reliance Jio has introduced its ‘New Year Welcome Plan 2025’, priced at Rs. 2025, offering multiple benefits.
This plan provides users with unlimited 5G data and 500 GB of 4G data, equivalent to 2.5 GB per day.
It also includes unlimited voice and SMS services for 200 days, along with partner coupons worth Rs. 2,150.
The plan offers savings of Rs. 468 compared to Jio's monthly ₹349 plan, which would cost Rs. 2,493 over 200 days for similar benefits.
Partner coupons included in the plan are Rs. 500 off on AJIO purchases over Rs. 2500.
Additionally, users can enjoy Rs. 150 off on Swiggy orders above Rs. 499.
The plan also offers Rs. 1500 off on flight bookings through EaseMyTrip.com and its mobile app.
The New Year Welcome Plan is available for both new and existing Jio users from December 11, 2024, to January 11, 2025. Recharge via the MyJio app, Jio's website, or authorised retailers.
