Remarkable deal! Why this is the best time to buy an iPhone 13 at this affordable price
Flipkart is back with another impressive sale. It has been dubbed "Mobiles Bonanza" and it will be live till 7th June. Among many deals, the one on iPhone 13, has impressed us with its huge price cut.
You may be wondering, after the launch of the iPhone 14, whether you should really buy iPhone 13.
You should know that iPhone 13 makes a lot of sense to buy now! It is simply one of the best phones that you can get and that too at a reasonable price, especially if your budget won't stretch to nab the iPhone 14.
Also, soon, it will be upgraded to iOS 17 with a plethora of new features, which are expected to be announced during the WWDC 2023 event.
HT Tech review said that, "With ace-level performance, gorgeous design, and cameras that let you snap Insta-ready pics just about anywhere, iPhone 13 is the right phone for anyone."
Thanks to this incredible Flipkart offer, you have the opportunity to nab a premium iPhone 13 at an affordable price.
Flipkart presents an enticing offer on the iPhone 13 128GB variant, which was earlier priced at Rs. 69900.
Initially, Flipkart announced a price reduction of as much as Rs. 7901, effectively bringing down the iPhone 13 price to Rs. 61999.
If you're eager to save even more, HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an additional discount of Rs. 2000. This will bring down the price to just Rs. 59999.
Furthermore, Flipkart currently offers an exchange deal wherein you can receive a substantial discount of up to Rs. 33000 by trading in a functional old smartphone. However, it will depend on your old smartphone’s resale value and condition.