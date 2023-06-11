Retiring? Explore new career choices and apps that make it easier to grab new opportunities
So, if you are thinking about life beyond 60, and want to embark upon a new career path, then here are the solutions and guiding apps too.
1. Pursue your passion: Follow your dreams and turn your hobbies into a fulfilling career.
2. Share your expertise: Become a consultant or mentor and pass on your knowledge and experience to others.
3. Explore entrepreneurship: Start a business and bring your innovative ideas to life.
4. Engage in the nonprofit sector: Support causes you care about by volunteering or working for a charitable organization.
5. Join the gig economy: Take advantage of flexible work opportunities, such as freelance work or gig platforms. Additionally, explore these retirement guidance apps for a fulfilling post-retirement life.
AARP app offers resources, benefits, and social activities. Vanguard's Retirement Planner aids in financial planning.
Workforce50 app connects experienced professionals with job opportunities. Meetup app expands your social circle.
Finally, something you must always have thought of doing - learn a new language. And here, Duolingo app helps you learn new languages.
Enjoy your well-deserved retirement and embrace the freedom to choose a fulfilling path that brings you joy and purpose. Remember, life is what you make of it, and the best is yet to come. Don't forget the apps. Happy retirement!