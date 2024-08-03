Rockstar maintains GTA Online's relevance and profitability despite GTA 6's upcoming release

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Aug 03, 2024
Rockstar Games has a strong incentive to maintain GTA Online, even with GTA 6 on the horizon. The game’s well-established presence ensures it remains active for a significant period after the new title's launch.
The long-standing success of GTA Online makes it unlikely for Rockstar to discontinue it abruptly. Developing such a robust game takes years, and players will need time to transition to GTA 6, ensuring GTA Online's ongoing relevance.
GTA 6 will initially launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, leaving PC players dependent on GTA Online until the game is ported. This staggered release guarantees that GTA Online will remain active as PC players await the new title.
Support for Older Console Users: GTA 6 may not be compatible with older consoles, leaving GTA Online as the primary multiplayer option for these players. Rockstar is likely to continue supporting the current online mode to maintain its dedicated player base on these platforms.
Revenue Generation: Despite a potential decline in players, GTA Online will still generate significant revenue. Rockstar will likely sustain the game to leverage its profitable player base, particularly during the limited initial release of GTA 6.
New Features: Rockstar could use GTA Online to test new features and vehicles for future updates in GTA 6 Online. This experimental approach allows the company to refine gameplay elements and enhance the upcoming title based on player feedback.
Rockstar's strategy will involve retaining players on GTA Online through regular updates and new content. This approach will ensure that the game remains engaging and retains its player base even after GTA 6’s launch.
Eventually, Rockstar might integrate aspects of GTA Online into GTA 6 Online or create a seamless transition. This strategy would ensure a smooth shift for players, maintaining engagement across both platforms.