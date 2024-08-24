Rocky exoplanet is suspected to have water in molten cores- All details
Scientists have discovered water trapped inside an exoplanet, check all details.
In a shocking discovery, researchers found a rocky exoplanet which may have trapped water in molten cores.
It is reported that up to 95 percent of the planet’s water is sequestered instead of being on the surface.
The presence of water brings a good sign of habitability to the planet. However, it poses challenges and doubts over its surface habitability.
However, now researchers are curious to study more exoplanets in search of hidden or trapped water.
Caroline Dorn, professor of exoplanets at ETH Zurich said, “Planets are much more water-abundant than previously assumed.”
With further studies and understanding scientists can understand more about exoplanets, planetary formation, and hope for extraterrestrial life.
Now, it is assumed that planets with dry surfaces could contain huge amounts of water which are absorbed or trapped inside.
