Rs. 30000 special exchange deal available on Samsung Galaxy A54, plus discount
The Samsung Galaxy A54, which is fully priced at Rs. 41999, is available in a special deal and you can save up to Rs. 30000 on Amazon, plus an initial discount.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is available under the Summer Sale Deal on Amazon.
Buyers will be able to save a whopping amount of over Rs. 30000 on the Galaxy A54 via the exchange deal.
If you are able to get the maximum benefits in this deal, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G price can fall under Rs. 10000 on Amazon.
From the initial discount, to going for the exchange and bank offers, you can try out all of the options available to help reduce the cost of the phone.
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy A54 5G is available on Amazon with a discount of 7 percent for Rs. 38999 against its retail price of Rs. 41999.
If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can fetch a greater price reduction on the phone.
Notably, the amount of reduction on exchange depends on the working condition and model of the phone you will be exchanging as well as its age.
Exchanging your old phone can fetch you a whopping up to Rs. 30000 further off on the phone.
On combining both the discount and the exchange offer (if you get maximum benefit), the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G can fall to Rs. 8999 (38999-30000).
Samsung Galaxy A54 runs on Exynos 1380 Octa Core chipset, it gets a 6.4 inch Full HD+ display, and houses a triple rear camera setup of 50MP + 12MP + 5MP along with a 32MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery.