Rugged NoiseFit Force Plus launched! Price to specs, just check this smartwatch out now
Photo Credit: Noise
NoiseFit Force Plus is an expansion to the brand’s round-dial calling smartwatch portfolio. It has a a sporty and rugged look and is equipped with a 1.46" AMOLED display and an impact-resistant build.
Photo Credit: Noise
NoiseFit Force Plus smartwatch comes fitted with a shortcut button which instantly directs you to the sports mode, allowing you to unlock the experience instantly.
Photo Credit: Noise
NoiseFit Force Plus price is Rs. 3,999 and the new smartwatch is available starting today from gonoise.com and Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Noise
Equipped with the Tru SyncTM technology, NoiseFit Force Plus comes with a single chip Bluetooth 5.3 making it easy to use and pair.
Photo Credit: Noise
Its battery lasts up to 7 days on a single charge. It has the IP67 water and dust resistance feature that makes the smartwatch extremely durable.
Photo Credit: Noise
NoiseFit Force Plus sports a 1.46" AMOLED display with 466*466 px along with 550 nits brightness. This guarantees an improved visual experience while one is on the move.
Photo Credit: Noise
NoiseFit Force Plus smartwatch comes with a host of productivity and health monitoring features.
Photo Credit: Noise
Users can choose to call from dial-pad, access recent calls and save up to 10 contacts on the watch using Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely seamless.
Photo Credit: Noise
The smartwatch comes with an array of wellness features under Noise Health SuiteTM that can keep a track of all your vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracker.
Photo Credit: Noise
Click here
NoiseFit Force Plus users can also keep their daily reminders and weather forecast handy, with the help of its inbuilt Productivity Suite.
The NoiseFit Force Plus offers over 130+ Sports modes, 100+ Watch faces, and can be paired with NoiseFit App to unlock the next level productivity game.