Rugged NoiseFit Force Plus launched! Price to specs, just check this smartwatch out now

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 02, 2023
Photo Credit: Noise

NoiseFit Force Plus is an expansion to the brand’s round-dial calling smartwatch portfolio. It has a a sporty and rugged look and is equipped with a 1.46" AMOLED display and an impact-resistant build.

Photo Credit: Noise

NoiseFit Force Plus smartwatch comes fitted with a shortcut button which instantly directs you to the sports mode, allowing you to unlock the experience instantly.  

Photo Credit: Noise

NoiseFit Force Plus price is Rs. 3,999 and the new smartwatch is available starting today from gonoise.com and Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Noise

Equipped with the Tru SyncTM technology, NoiseFit Force Plus comes with a single chip Bluetooth 5.3 making it easy to use and pair.

Photo Credit: Noise

Its battery lasts up to 7 days on a single charge. It has the IP67 water and dust resistance feature that makes the smartwatch extremely durable.

Photo Credit: Noise

NoiseFit Force Plus sports a 1.46" AMOLED display with 466*466 px along with 550 nits brightness. This guarantees an improved visual experience while one is on the move.

Photo Credit: Noise

NoiseFit Force Plus smartwatch comes with a host of productivity and health monitoring features.

Photo Credit: Noise

Users can choose to call from dial-pad, access recent calls and  save up to 10 contacts on the watch using Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely seamless.

Photo Credit: Noise

The smartwatch comes with an array of wellness features under Noise Health SuiteTM that can keep a track of all your vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracker.

Photo Credit: Noise

NoiseFit Force Plus users can also keep their daily reminders and weather forecast handy, with the help of its inbuilt Productivity Suite. The NoiseFit Force Plus offers over 130+ Sports modes, 100+ Watch faces, and can be paired with NoiseFit App to unlock the next level productivity game.

