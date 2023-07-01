Sale! iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available on Amazon with deep discounts

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jul 01, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Amazon is offering a huge discount on both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. Check how you can buy it at the lowest price.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Amazon is offering 15 percent initial discount on iPhone 14 Plus.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

 The original price of iPhone 14 Plus, according to Amazon, is Rs. 89900, but you can grab it currently on the online shopping site at just Rs. 75999.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Unsplash

On the other hand, Amazon is offering 16 % initial discount on iPhone 14.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Earlier the price of iPhone 14 on Amazon was 79999 but with the initial discount you can buy it for just Rs.66999.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Not just the initial discount, Amazon also offers several bank and exchange deals to further reduce the price of these smartphones.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Unsplash

On the both the smartphones, Amazon is offering an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs.22800 off.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 But remember that the exchange deal discount depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Apple iPhone 14 comes with 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display while iPhone 14 Plus comes with 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Both the smartphones come with iOS 16 and can be upgraded to iOS 17 when the new software is launched. 

Click here