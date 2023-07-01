Sale! iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available on Amazon with deep discounts
Amazon is offering a huge discount on both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. Check how you can buy it at the lowest price.
Amazon is offering 15 percent initial discount on iPhone 14 Plus.
The original price of iPhone 14 Plus, according to Amazon, is Rs. 89900, but you can grab it currently on the online shopping site at just Rs. 75999.
On the other hand, Amazon is offering 16 % initial discount on iPhone 14.
Earlier the price of iPhone 14 on Amazon was 79999 but with the initial discount you can buy it for just Rs.66999.
Not just the initial discount, Amazon also offers several bank and exchange deals to further reduce the price of these smartphones.
On the both the smartphones, Amazon is offering an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs.22800 off.
But remember that the exchange deal discount depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.
The Apple iPhone 14 comes with 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display while iPhone 14 Plus comes with 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display.
Both the smartphones come with iOS 16 and can be upgraded to iOS 17 when the new software is launched.