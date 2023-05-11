Sales start! Check Google Pixel 7a price in India; MRP 43999, but you can save a HUGE 36000

Published May 11, 2023
Google announced that its newest A-series smartphone – Google Pixel 7a – is coming to India as part of the global launch. Check price and availability. 

This budget Pixel phone has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 43999, which is available right now on Flipkart.

Thanks to the launch offer, you can find Google Pixel 7a at an introductory price of Rs. 39999 inclusive of offers.

This is possible with a flat Rs. 4000 off on HDFC bank Credit and Debit Card transactions.

Moreover, Flipkart also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 32000 if you trade in an old smartphone. 

The collective discount via bank offers and exchange will provide up to Rs. 36000 off.

You must note here that the discount via exchange offer will be subject to the resale value of your smartphone. 

Google Pixel 7a comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7a packs a 4385mAh battery with 18W of wired charging.

For a rich photography experience, it also gets a pixel boost to a 64MP primary along with a 13MP ultrawide camera. While on the front, it also gets an upgrade of a 13MP selfie camera.

