Samsung Fab Grab Fest Offers: Smartphones, Laptops, TVs to ACs, all you need to know in brief
Samsung Fab Grab Fest, 2023 has just been announced. During the Fest, consumers can avail mega offers and cashbacks on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, ACs and more. The fest offers will be available on Samsung.com as well as at Samsung Exclusive Stores across the country.
Smartphones: Up to 57% off- Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Z Flip3, A54 5G, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, Galaxy F23.
Laptops: Up to 29% off - Galaxy Book2, Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book3, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360.
Tablets, Accessories & Wearables: Up to 40% off- Galaxy S6 Lite WiFi, Galaxy A8 WiFi, Galaxy Watch4
TVs: Up to 45% off - Frame TV, QLED TV, 43 and 55 inch UHD TV
Refrigerators: Up to 40% off - 615L Convertible 5in1 Side by Side refrigerator
Washing Machines: Up to 30% off - 9kg Front Load Washing Machine
Microwaves: Up to 35% off - 32 liter Convection Microwave
Monitors: Up to 59% off - M8 Smart Monitor 32 inch, and G5 Gaming Monitor 24 inch
Air Conditioners: Up to 40% off - Additional 10% on purchase of two or more WindFree -AC's WindFree AC 1.5 Ton 3 star rating