Samsung fridge, LG AC and more up to 45% discount during Amazon Republic Day Sale- Top 5 deals

Published Jan 15, 2025
Amazon Republic Day Sale is providing huge discounts on large home appliances, check out offers on top models.
Amazon Great Republic Day has entered its third day of sale with huge discounts and offers on electronic items and home appliances.
If you are planning to buy any large home appliances such as refrigerators, ACs, washing machines and others, then now is the best time.
Check out these huge discounts on large home appliances during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.
Samsung Twin Cooling Plus: This convertible 5-in-1 double-door refrigerator is available at a 38% discount with a reduced price of Rs.42990.
Panasonic 1.5 Ton Smart Split AC: This 5 Star Wi-Fi-enable inverter split AC can be bought at a 31% discount during the ongoing Amazon sale.
LG Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1208Z3M): Buyers can grab a 29% discount with an effective price of just Rs.36990 for this washing machine.
LG DUAL Inverter Split AC: Amazon is providing a 45% discount on this 1.5-ton 5-star dual inverter split AC.
Samsung Double Door Smart Refrigerator: It is an AI-enabled smart refrigerator with WiFi providing smart cooling. It is available at a 29% discount during Amazon Republic Day sale.
