Samsung Galaxy A34 goes on sale: Price, offers, and more – check here

Published Mar 30, 2023
The latest Samsung Galaxy A34 goes on sale in India with some impressive offers. How much will the device cost you? Know here.

The new addition to the A-series of the Samsung has some impressive features. 

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging.

The Galaxy A34 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

For photography, it has a triple-camera setup on the back headlined by a 48MP primary sensor coupled with an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. 

Samsung Galaxy A34 supports improved optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS). On the front, it has a 13 MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price begins at Rs. 30999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB base model. 

However, you can get an additional Rs. 3000 off on ICICI bank and SBI credit cards. That means, you can get it for just Rs. 27999 with card offers from Flipkart.

On the other hand, the higher model of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage of Galaxy A34 costs Rs. 32999. 

The Galaxy A34 5G is available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver colours. 

