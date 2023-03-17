Samsung Galaxy A34 launched! Set to rival Nothing Phone 1, Oppo Reno 8-What's special?
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A34 priced under Rs. 30000. It will rival Nothing Phone 1, Oppo Reno 8, and Google Pixel 6a. Is the Samsung Galaxy A34 for you? Know here.
Samsung has expanded its range of smartphones with the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy A34, a new addition to its A-series lineup.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. Sadly, it doesn't pack any charging adapter inside the box.
The Galaxy A34 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
For photography, it has a triple-camera setup on the back headlined by a 48MP primary sensor coupled with an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. (Pexels)
Samsung Galaxy A34 supports improved optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS). On the front, it has a 13 MP selfie camera. (Pexels)
Samsung Galaxy A34 price: It costs Rs. 30999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB base model. The higher model of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 32999. (Pexels)
The Galaxy A34 5G is available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver colours. (Pexels)
The Galaxy A54 5G can be pre-ordered from March 16 to March 27 and will be available for purchase in India starting March 28. (Pexels)
On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 1 comes with a unique transparent design and is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, features dual 50MP cameras, and more. It is priced at Rs. 30999. (HT Tech)
Priced at Rs. 29999, the Oppo Reno8 5G comes with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, 80W Supervooc charging support, and a 50MP led triple camera setup, while for selfies, it has a 32MP front camera.