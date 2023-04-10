Samsung Galaxy A34 Review in Brief: More than premium looks
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G comes as a fresh option in the mid-range segment. Is it for you? Read on.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
Design: It comes with a minimalistic approach and premium look just like the Galaxy S23 design. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Display: It features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. A major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
For gaming, it smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup and a 13MP selfie camera. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrasts with a slight colour boost.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Portraits: Definitely one of the strengths of this smartphone with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Should you buy it? At Rs. 30999, it comes with 4 Years of OS updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are factors that you should consider before going for the Galaxy A34.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check More
If you are looking for alternatives, then you can check Nothing Phone (1), iQOO Neo 7, Realme 10 Pro Plus and Oppo Reno 8.