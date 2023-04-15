Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A54 5G smartphone along with the Galaxy A34 5G.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Galaxy A54 5G offers you an immersive screen viewing experience with its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The screen provides vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. The scrolling of the screen is also quick and smooth.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, the Galaxy A54 5G is capable of handling everyday tasks without throwing any tantrums.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Running on Samsung's OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13, the Galaxy A54 5G offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and can easily survive 1.5 days given that there is no heavy usage of the phone.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The design of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is somewhat monotonous though. It looks similar to Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, and even the Galaxy S23.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G houses a triple rear camera setup (50MP+12MP+5MP) along with a 32MP selfie camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Overall the camera performance if the device is decent as it offers great detailing.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a decent pick for users who want a device offering great battery life, an amazing display, and good camera performance at a starting price of Rs. 38999.