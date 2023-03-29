Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 on sale now; Check price, stunning design and trendy colours
Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones have just got 2 new additions that are now on sale. Check out Samsung Galaxy A54 and Samsung Galaxy A34.
Samsung has announced the sale of its new smartphones Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the Indian market from Tuesday.
Both the new additions Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 pack a powerful camera setup. Galaxy A54 boasts a 50MP OIS primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.
While Galaxy A34 comes with a 48MP OIS primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 5MP macro lens.
Both devices include a range of entertainment-enhancing features, such as Super AMOLED displays with minimized bezels.
The smartphones also inherited 120Hz refresh rates for smooth transitions, and enhanced sound capabilities with Dolby-engineered stereo speakers.
Samsung Galaxy A54 and Samsung Galaxy A34 are available in three different colours that are Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite while you can also get A34 in Awesome Silver and A54 in
Awesome Violet
.
The Galaxy A54 5G also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back panel, ensuring durability.
You can grab Galaxy A54 5G storage variant of 256 GB priced at Rs. 40999, which can be reduced by Rs. 3000 due to bank cashback and Rs. 2500 Samsung Upgrade.
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in the same storage variant is priced at Rs. 32999. You will also be getting Rs. 3000 bank cashback and Rs. 2500 as Samsung Upgrade.