Samsung Galaxy A54 launched in India with 50MP camera, Exynos 1380 chip - check price
Samsung has launched its new mid-range smartphone – Galaxy A54 5G – in India. What’s special about it? Check here.
Samsung Galaxy A54 has finally made its way to India. It has a great design and colours.
The Exynos 1380 chipset-powered Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 5000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging. However, the adapter is not included in the box.
Samsung Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate.
For photography, the Galaxy A54 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro unit. In the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera.
Samsung Galaxy A54 phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 on top, with up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates guaranteed by Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy A54 has an in-display fingerprint reader and has IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. (Pexels)
Samsung Galaxy A54 price is Rs. 38999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while another 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available at price of Rs. 40999. (Pexels)
It is now available for pre-order till March 27 and will go on sale in India from March 28 via Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online platforms. (Pexels)
It is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colours. (Pexels)
