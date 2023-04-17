Samsung Galaxy A54 price cut announced; Pay just 9749 against 41999
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Summer Saver Days sale is about to end today! If you haven't found a perfect smartphone deal yet for yourself, then the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G price cut is for you.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy A54 has recently been launched in India with impressive performance and features.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Exynos 1380 chipset-powered Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
For photography, the Galaxy A54 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro unit.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
During the sale, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is available at Rs. 38999 against the Flipkart price listing of Rs. 41999.
Photo Credit: Samsung
On top of it, the Flipkart deal has a massive discount on exchange deals with up to Rs. 26250.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
While exchanging your old smartphone and availing the bank offers, you can reduce the price of Galaxy A54 to just Rs. 9749.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check More
However, it must be noted that you may not get full offer value in the exchange deal. It depends on the condition and age of your old phone.