Samsung Galaxy A54 price cut announced; Pay just 9749 against 41999

Published Apr 17, 2023
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Summer Saver Days sale is about to end today! If you haven't found a perfect smartphone deal yet for yourself, then the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G price cut is for you.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Samsung Galaxy A54 has recently been launched in India with impressive performance and features.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The Exynos 1380 chipset-powered Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

For photography, the Galaxy A54 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro unit. 

Photo Credit: HT Tech

During the sale, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is available at Rs. 38999 against the Flipkart price listing of Rs. 41999.

Photo Credit: Samsung

On top of it, the Flipkart deal has a massive discount on exchange deals with up to Rs. 26250. 

Photo Credit: HT Tech

While exchanging your old smartphone and availing the bank offers, you can reduce the price of Galaxy A54 to just Rs. 9749.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

However, it must be noted that you may not get full offer value in the exchange deal. It depends on the condition and age of your old phone.

