Samsung Galaxy A73 price drops massively on Amazon! Check out all the sale offers
Amazon is hosting the 5G Revolution sale till May 31st and it is offering premium and mid-range 5G smartphones at affordable prices. Among these smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G whose MRP has seen a big cut.
The Samsung Galaxy A73 is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chipset and impressive cameras highlighted by a 108MP lens and additional 12MP, 5MP, and 5MP secondary cameras.
The smartphone is now available at an affordable price! The deal is available for a limited time and hence, you need to hurry.
The deal is available on the higher 256GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy A73.
The Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut rolled out by Amazon, translates into a flat 21 percent off.
Currently, you can bring this 5G phone home for Rs. 39440 against its earlier listed price of Rs. 49990.
But you can get additional discounts via bank offers too. On HDFC bank debit cards, you will be eligible to get Rs. 1500 off.
The deal gets even more interesting if you opt for the exchange offer! With an exchange deal, you can get a whopping Rs. 22950 off on this smartphone.
If you trade in your old smartphone, do remember the value will be determined by the condition of the handset.