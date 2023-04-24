Samsung Galaxy A73 price plunges from 47490 to just 11749 on Flipkart now  

Know all about the Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut on Flipkart. Check out the deal here.

Flipkart is offering an alluring deal, where you can grab the Samsung Galaxy A73 with a big discount. Originally priced at Rs. 47490 on Flipkart, it is now available with a big discount.

You get an 11 percent initial discount on Samsung Galaxy A73 after which it is available for Rs. 41999.

That's not the end of the deal! It gets even more delightful with the available bank offers on Flipkart.

On Flipkart, you get an instant discount on HDFC bank Credit of Rs. 2000.

 It also offers a 10 percent discount on SBI Credit Card and Samsung Axis bank Credit Card.

Other than the bank offers, the e-commerce website also provides an exchange deal to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

With the help of an exchange deal you can receive a discount of up to Rs. 28250 on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73.

After combining all the discounts, the Samsung Galaxy A73 would cost you just Rs. 11749.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 packs the Snapdragon 778G chipset. 

The smartphone also sports good cameras that include 108MP primary camera along with 12MP + 5MP + 5MP secondary cameras.

