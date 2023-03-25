Samsung Galaxy F14 priced at Rs. 12990 on launch; Check chip, battery and more
All you need to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy F14 smartphone, including price, chip, battery and more. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy announced the launch of its other addition in the F-series smartphone with superb features. (Flipkart)
The new Galaxy F14 5G comes with Exynos 1330 chipset, which is a segment-only 5nm processor. (Flipkart)
Galaxy F14 5G features a segment-only 6000 mAh battery that provides up to 2 days of battery life. (Flipkart)
It supports 13 bands for super-fast 5G connectivity. (Flipkart)
The newly launched smartphone sports a 6.6" Full HD+ 90Hz display while it also comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5. (Flipkart)
You can grab the smartphone in three exclusive colours that are O.M.G. Black, G.O.A.T. Green, and B.A.E. Purple. (Flipkart)
Galaxy F14 5G also supports the Voice Focus feature & Samsung Wallet for providing an all-in-one application for storing your financial applications, personal IDs and more. (Flipkart)
The smartphone also features One UI 5 based on Android 13. Samsung will provide up to 2 generations of OS upgrades. (Flipkart)
Galaxy F14 5G will go on sale at 12 noon on March 30. It will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores. (Flipkart)
Galaxy F14 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 12990 for the 4GB RAM and Rs. 14,490 for the 6GB RAM and128GB variant. (Flipkart)