Samsung Galaxy F14, Realme C55 to Infinix Hot 30i, top smartphone launches next week

Published Mar 18, 2023

The coming week of March will witness the launch of three budget friendly phones.

Brands like Samsung, Realme, among others will be launching smartphones under the budget segment.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming models. (Unsplash)

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be launching on March 24, 2023. (Flipkart)

The Galaxy F14 5G will house a 6000mAh battery, 6.6 inch full HD+ display.  (Flipkart )

Realme C55 will be launching on March 21, 2023. (Flipkart)

The Realme C55 houses a 64MP camera and will support a 33W charger. (Flipkart)

Infinix will be revealing the Hot 30i on March 20. (Flipkart)

The Infinix Hot 30i gets a diamond pattern design. (Flipkart)

The price of these devices are not yet known, and will be revealed only after the official launch.

