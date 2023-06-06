Samsung Galaxy F54 5G priced at Rs. 27999 on launch; packs 108MP no-shake camera, 6000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F54 camera packs some of the best flagship experiences such as Nightography and Astrolapse.
The Galaxy F54 5G is the most premium Galaxy F series smartphone. It packs segment-leading features.
It also has an enhanced Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display. Check out the specs and features below:
1. Camera: Galaxy F54 5G boasts a 108 MP (OIS) No Shake Camera, along with 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP macro lens, and 32 MP selfie camera.
Nightography: Galaxy F54 5G offers dedicated features for capturing low light shots. Galaxy F54 5G will come with larger pixels. Galaxy F54 5G has a dedicated Night Mode as well as Auto Night Mode, and AI based Multi-frame processing.
No Shake Cam: To provide clear and stable night video, Galaxy F54 5G employs an intricate, dual-track image stabilization solution with OIS and VDIS. Its OIS hardware has a 1.5 degree corrective angle, which allows the camera to neutralize larger shakes.
Other Camera Experiences: The Astrolapse feature allows users to create captivating time-lapse videos of the night sky, offering a new level of creativity for photographers and videographers. Galaxy F54 5G supports ultra-HD 4K video recording .
2. Display: Galaxy F54 5G features a 6.7” sAMOLED+ 120 Hz display for immersive viewing experience. The big screen with 120 Hz refresh rate makes scrolling through social media feed easy.
3. Battery: It has a long-lasting 6000 mAh battery and the 25W Super-Fast Charging feature.
4. Performance: Galaxy F54 5G is powered by Exynos 1380 5nm processor, offering more power and speed for seamless multitasking and a lag-free experience.
5. Design: It comes with a premium metal camera deco and soft, rounded corners, providing comfortable grip and seamless user experience. Available in Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver colours.
6. Memory Variants, Price and Offers: Galaxy F54 5G comes in 8+256 GB storage variant. It will be available on Flipkart. In the introductory offer, Galaxy F54 will be available priced at Rs. 27999.